Male victim in critical condition after shooting in Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square area

Toronto police and paramedics say a male victim is in critical condition after a shooting in the Yonge-Dundas Square area.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics told Global News emergency crews were called to the scene before 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Shooting Dundas Square – Yonge St and Dundas St., our officers are O/S and have located a person VSA, we are preforming CPR. Unknown suspect(s) or direction of travel. Witnesses call 911 @TPS51Div @TPS52Div 979948 ^ma — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 31, 2018

The spokesperson said the male patient was in critical condition and being taken to a local trauma centre.

Toronto police tweeted that officers found the victim without vital signs.

Police said in the tweet that the suspect information was unknown as of late Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

