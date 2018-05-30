Male victim in critical condition after shooting in Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square area
A A
Toronto police and paramedics say a male victim is in critical condition after a shooting in the Yonge-Dundas Square area.
A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics told Global News emergency crews were called to the scene before 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday.
The spokesperson said the male patient was in critical condition and being taken to a local trauma centre.
Toronto police tweeted that officers found the victim without vital signs.
WATCH MORE: Police seeking vehicle in connection with fatal Toronto shooting
Police said in the tweet that the suspect information was unknown as of late Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
More to come.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.