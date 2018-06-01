Andrea Constand details Bill Cosby sexual assault for first time: ‘I was a limp noodle’

NOTE: This article contains graphic language that some readers may find offensive. Please read at your own discretion.

Toronto woman Andrea Constand, who accused disgraced entertainer Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her in 2004, is speaking out for the first time about the incident. Cosby, 80, was found guilty on each of the three counts of aggravated indecent assault of Constand, who is now 45.

Constand was the operations manager for Temple University’s women’s basketball program at the time, and she said that Cosby invited her to his house under the pretense of advancing her career.

Appearing on Friday’s episode of Dateline, Constand runs down the terrifying details of the assault. She said that once she entered his home, he offered her three little blue pills, saying they’d help her relax.

“I said, ‘Are they natural? Are they, like, a herbal remedy?'” Constand said. “And he said, ‘No, they’re your friends. Just put them down.'”

Claiming she trusted Cosby, she ingested them, and then shortly afterwards she began to slur her words and couldn’t walk. Cosby helped her sit on the couch, and that’s when he assaulted her, she said.

“My mind is saying, ‘Move your hands. Kick. Can you do anything? I don’t want this. Why is this person doing this?’ she described. “And me not being able to react in any specific way. So I was limp. I was a limp noodle.”



She woke up some hours later and said she went home, had a shower, cried, and went to work. She didn’t tell anyone about the sexual assault out of fear that no one would believe her — after all, this was Cosby, one of the most famous comedians in the world. Constand told her mother one year later.

Cosby is currently free on US$1-million bail until his sentencing. He is not able to leave the country and is required to wear an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet. His lawyers plan to appeal the conviction.

Cosby has denied all of the accusations against him, claiming any sex was consensual.

‘Dateline’ airs at 9 p.m. ET Friday on NBC.

(You can hear Constand’s story in the video, top.)