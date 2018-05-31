Samantha Bee under fire after vulgar Ivanka Trump insult

NOTE: The article below contains language some may find offensive. Please read at your own discretion.

Fresh on the heels of the Roseanne cancellation scandal, Canadian comedian Samantha Bee is finding herself in hot water after harshly insulting U.S. President Donald Trump‘s daughter, Ivanka.

On Wednesday night’s episode of Full Frontal, Bee, 48, tore into Trump, 36, for failing to take any action to halt the separation of undocumented families. Trump is currently a senior White House adviser, and only a few days ago she posted a photo hugging her son while her father’s administration decided immigrant families would be split apart.

“Tearing children away from their parents is so evil, it’s the inciting incident in almost every movie we’ve ever cared about,” Bee said during her monologue while showing Obama-era pictures of undocumented children sleeping in cages.

Bee then referenced Roseanne Barr‘s racist tweet that ultimately brought down her top-performing show.

“Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week,” said Bee. “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c***!”

“He listens to you,” she continued. “Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f**king stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes, OK?”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders called Bee’s monologue “vile and vicious.”

“The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling,” she said on Thursday. “Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”

(Notably, Sanders responded to Barr’s tweet by calling it “inappropriate,” and then said ABC owes the White House an apology for allowing derogatory comments about the White House.)

Many people on social media chastized Bee for attacking another woman so viciously.

I love @iamsambee but don’t love gendered attacks like calling a woman the c word (even by comedians who I give extra leeway to). Tho it’s pretty rich to watch the same ppl who call ‘grab them by the p’ “locker room talk’ fulminating over this. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) May 31, 2018

If you are celebrating that Roseanne’s show was canceled but are not offended by Samantha Bee calling Ivanka Trump a "feckless c**t" you are part of the problem. You can’t have it both ways. — MarkMizzou 🥃🏌🏼‍♂️🇺🇸🏝 (@MMS5833) May 31, 2018

The only offensive thing about Samantha Bee is how painfully unfunny she is. — Moose (@BohemianMoose69) May 31, 2018

@OutnumberedFNC Roseanne's language was awful and she lost a show for it, Samantha Bee's language was disgusting, derogatory, and vile, and TBS is choosing to tweet about her being recognized by the Television Academy for her advancements in social change #Hypocrisy — Kristin (@KMOS1983) May 31, 2018

Others defended Bee.

Wow if you can't understand the difference between what Samantha Bee said and what Roseanne said, you're hopeless. — Franny Glass (@frannypglass) May 31, 2018

If you think Samantha Bee's vulgarity is equivalent to racism then you're either ignorant, maliciously dishonest, or a racist yourself. #GTFOH — The_Warrior's_Home (@mots_d_Akin) May 31, 2018

Imagine being more aggrieved this morning over Samantha Bee speaking truth to power than Trump openly abusing his executive powers to issue yet another pardon out of political convenience. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) May 31, 2018

TBS, the network that airs Full Frontal, has not commented publicly about Bee’s remarks.

(You can watch a clip of the Full Frontal segment, top.)