Samantha Bee under fire after vulgar Ivanka Trump insult
NOTE: The article below contains language some may find offensive. Please read at your own discretion.
Fresh on the heels of the Roseanne cancellation scandal, Canadian comedian Samantha Bee is finding herself in hot water after harshly insulting U.S. President Donald Trump‘s daughter, Ivanka.
On Wednesday night’s episode of Full Frontal, Bee, 48, tore into Trump, 36, for failing to take any action to halt the separation of undocumented families. Trump is currently a senior White House adviser, and only a few days ago she posted a photo hugging her son while her father’s administration decided immigrant families would be split apart.
“Tearing children away from their parents is so evil, it’s the inciting incident in almost every movie we’ve ever cared about,” Bee said during her monologue while showing Obama-era pictures of undocumented children sleeping in cages.
Bee then referenced Roseanne Barr‘s racist tweet that ultimately brought down her top-performing show.
“Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week,” said Bee. “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c***!”
“He listens to you,” she continued. “Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f**king stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes, OK?”
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders called Bee’s monologue “vile and vicious.”
“The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling,” she said on Thursday. “Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”
(Notably, Sanders responded to Barr’s tweet by calling it “inappropriate,” and then said ABC owes the White House an apology for allowing derogatory comments about the White House.)
Many people on social media chastized Bee for attacking another woman so viciously.
Others defended Bee.
TBS, the network that airs Full Frontal, has not commented publicly about Bee’s remarks.
