Ivanka Trump under fire for ‘tone-deaf’ photo hugging her son

Ivanka Trump is facing criticism for a photo of herself hugging her son on Twitter.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old White House adviser posted an image forehead-to-forehead with her two-year-old son, Theodore, on the social media site. While it seemed like a harmless photo, the picture hit nerves of many who were critical of President Donald Trump administration’s recent decision to separate immigrant families.

“My ♥️! #SundayMorning,” she wrote on the social media site.

According to Time, her father’s administration had tightened their immigration policy, leading to children being separated from their parents. Earlier this month, reports showed the county’s border agents were authorized to take children from parents who crossed the border illegally and place them in protective custody (while their parents were prosecuted).

In April, the New York Times reported more than 700 children had been taken away from adults claiming to be parents since October 2017.

“The idea of punishing parents who are trying to save their children’s lives, and punishing children for being brought to safety by their parents by separating them, is fundamentally cruel and un-American,” Michelle Brané, director of the Migrant Rights and Justice program at advocacy group Women’s Refugee Commission told the paper.

Social media users react

On Sunday, after Trump’s tweet, standup comedian Patton Oswalt called out the fashion designer’s tweets.

“Isn’t it the just the best to snuggle your little one — knowing exactly where they are, safe in your arms? It’s the best. The BEST. Right, Ivanka? Right?”

Isn't it the just the best to snuggle your little one — knowing exactly where they are, safe in your arms? It's the best. The BEST. Right, Ivanka? Right? https://t.co/X79r8aWInc — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 27, 2018

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti also called Trump’s photo “hurtful timing.”

“Truly hurtful timing where is your heart and #WhereAreTheChildren,” she wrote.

Truly hurtful timing where is your heart and #WhereAreTheChildren https://t.co/Jtx6AqATIC — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) May 28, 2018

Other users called her “tone deaf,” “insensitive” and said her tweet was “poor taste.”

And what about those that do it legally? They stop at point of entry, do not enter the country, and ask for refuge. They have not illegally entered the country at all… yet they still have their children ripped from them and taken off to who-knows-where. — Kamatsu (@_Kamatsu_) May 27, 2018

Ivanka I do appreciate the fact that you have decided to own what you are. No more pretending to be a decent person. I’m a Mom of two children and I want you to understand that we won’t forget the atrocities you’ve enabled your father to commit. Justice will eventually prevail. — MyKidsMom (@MyKidsMomBB8) May 28, 2018

How lucky that you get to do that with your children. Meanwhile, there are 1500 children that are missing their parents as a result of Daddy’s orders. The fact that you and other so-called leaders have stood idly by and done nothing speaks volumes. — WhatTheHeck?! #Resist (@truthtalk4once) May 27, 2018

Perfect example of how grossly out of touch you are. This is in such poor taste. #WhereAreTheChildren — Ang (@FunkSoulMother) May 29, 2018

Omg, could you be any more tone deaf? — Trish Leach (@leach_trish) May 29, 2018

Others, however, backed Trump’s photo, calling it beautiful, adding how it’s not the government’s (or her) fault families are being separated.

The photo also sparked the Twitterverse to use the #WhereAreTheChildren hashtag, urging the president to release information on what’s happening to children being separated from their parents.

Did she mistime her tweet?

While we don’t know the whether Trump had intentions behind the timing of the tweet, writer Arwa Mahdawi of the Guardian says it’s impossible the first daughter mistimed her tweet.

“I was struck by the fact that the tweet was largely characterised as being ‘tone-deaf.’ The general consensus seemed to be that Ivanka hadn’t considered how the photo might look amid horrific headlines about separated families. That she had been thoughtless,” she wrote. “Ivanka may be a lot of things, but thoughtless is not one of them. Ivanka is no ingenue, who has reluctantly been thrust into public life and is now struggling to keep her personal life separate from the political.”

“When Ivanka tweeted that photo on Sunday, I don’t think it was a gaffe – I think she knew exactly what she was doing. Which was playing to Trump’s specific base; reminding them that it’s white families like hers – like theirs – who are important, not the brown families who Trump is breaking up; using the image of herself as a loving mother to provide a human face to Trump’s inhumane administration,” she continued.

And while she hasn’t said anything herself, Trump did post a tweet on Tuesday, telling users to ignore their trolls.

“Focus on what is before you, on what you can control and ignore the trolls! Have a great week!”

3:3 Focus on what is before you, on what you can control and ignore the trolls!

Have a great week! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 29, 2018

