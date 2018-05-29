Entertainment
May 29, 2018 2:16 pm

‘Roseanne’ cancelled: ABC axes comedy after comedian’s tweet

By Senior National Online Reporter, Entertainment  Global News

Roseanne Barr and John Goodman in a promo photo for the reboot of 'Roseanne.'

ABC
American TV network ABC has cancelled its top-rated rebooted comedy, Roseanne, following a controversial tweet by its star.

Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, confirmed the show’s cancellation in a blunt, straightforward statement.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” said Dungey.

The move came after Roseanne Barr tweeted a comment (now deleted) about former president Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

The tweet was widely considered racist, since Jarrett is an African-American woman and Barr made a comparison to an ape. The assertion that she has a connection to the Muslim Brotherhood, which she does not, also sparked intense anger on social media and calls to boycott or cancel the show.

Amid the backlash, Barr followed up with an apology.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. I am now leaving Twitter.”

The Roseanne reboot was the top-performing show on network TV, and was set to air its 11th season this fall.

This is a developing story … more to come

