Roseanne Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet, says she feels bad for Trump

U.S. comedian Roseanne Barr appeared to blame the sleep aid Ambien and Memorial Day for her tweet that compared a former Obama administration official to an ape, a racist remark that prompted ABC to cancel her top-rated show, Roseanne.

In a series of Tweets on Tuesday and early on Wednesday Barr said that what she did was “unforgivable” when she posted on Twitter that if the Islamist political movement “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj,” referring to Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to former president Barack Obama.

The racist tweet has since been deleted.

“It was 2 in the morning and I was Ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible,” she wrote. “I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please.”

Ma’am, Ambien will make me eat lunch meat out of the fridge and drink the nasty juice from the container like it is some ambrosia charcuterie spread from the gods, but it will not turn me into some one-man community theatre production of The Accidental Racist. pic.twitter.com/VxvJMQ8Bhg — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) May 30, 2018

After the initial tweet on Tuesday, ABC announced it was cancelling her popular U.S. television comedy, Roseanne. The show’s reruns were pulled from Hulu and she was also dropped by her talent agency.

In other tweets, Barr, 65, said that she was tired of “being attacked and belittled more than other comedians who have said worse” and asked for people not to boycott ABC, saying that the network has the right to “do what they wish.”

She also said she felt bad for U.S. President Donald Trump because “he goes thru this every single day.”

i feel bad for @POTUS-he goes thru this every single day. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Barr is a noted fan of Trump — as is her sitcom character — and has made many sarcastic comments about former president Obama and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Barr apologized to Jarrett, who is African American and was born in Iran to American parents, saying “I am truly sorry-my whole life has been about fighting racism. I made a terrible mistake wh(ich) cause hundreds of ppl 2 lose their jobs.”

@ValerieJarrett i don't know if u saw it, but I wanted2 apologize to u 4 hurting and upsetting u with an insensitive & tasteless tweet. I am truly sorry-my whole life has been about fighting racism. I made a terrible mistake wh caused hundreds of ppl 2 lose their jobs. so sorry! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

She then tweeted, “i honestly thought she was Jewish and Persian-ignorant of me for sure, but…i did.”

i honestly thought she was Jewish and Persian-ignorant of me for sure, but…i did. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Jarrett, 61, said on Tuesday that Disney chief executive Bob Iger called her before ABC announced the show’s cancellation.

Jarrett responded to the controversy saying she was, “worried about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers who come right to their defence.”

The original Roseanne ran from 1988 to 1997 and was praised for its realistic portrayal of working-class life.

The current Roseanne was ABC’s biggest hit of the 2017-2018 season, drawing an average of 18.7 million viewers, second only to CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory, according to Nielsen data through May 20.

