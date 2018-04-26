Bill Cosby guilty on all counts of sexual assault after retrial

A jury convicted 80-year-old comedian Bill Cosby on Thursday of all three counts of drugging and molesting a Toronto woman, marking an end to the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

The Cosby Show star faces up to 10 years in prison for each of the three counts of aggravated indecent assault of Andrea Constand, who is now 45.

Cosby looked down with a sad expression when the Pennsylvania jury’s verdict was read. Lily Bernard, one of his many accusers, began sobbing. Constand sat stone-faced.

Outside the courtroom, two other Cosby accusers were seen hugging, crying and clapping.

Cosby was accused of drugging and violating Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Cosby’s lawyer called Constand a “con artist” who levelled false accusations against the comedian so she could sue him. Cosby also the encounter was consensual.

A former administrator for the women’s basketball team at Temple University, Cosby’s alma mater, Constand is one of about 50 women who have accused him of sexual assault. All of the other allegations are believed to be too old to be prosecuted. Cosby has said any sexual encounters were consensual.

The verdict came after a two-week retrial in which prosecutors put five other women on the stand who testified that Cosby, married for 54 years, drugged and violated them, too. One of those women asked him through her tears, “You remember, don’t you, Mr. Cosby?”

The panel of seven men and five women reached a verdict after deliberating 14 hours over two days, vindicating prosecutors’ decision to retry Cosby after his first trial ended with a hung jury less than a year ago.

Backdrop of #MeToo movement

Cosby’s retrial took place against the backdrop of #MeToo, the movement against sexual misconduct that has taken down powerful men in rapid succession, among them Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer, Kevin Spacey and Sen. Al Franken.

The jurors all indicated they were aware of #MeToo but said before the trial they could remain impartial. Cosby’s lawyers slammed #MeToo, calling Cosby its victim and likening it to a witch hunt or a lynching.

— With files from the Associated Press and Reuters