OPP issue reminder about stopping for school buses after car almost hits child in Delhi

The OPP are sending out another reminder to drivers about the importance of obeying school bus signals after they say a child was nearly hit this week.

It was close to 3:30 p.m. Monday when officers in Norfolk County were contacted by a bus driver in Delhi.

The driver reported they’d stopped to let students off, with the bus’s lights and stop arm activated.

A driver in a tan GMC Yukon allegedly failed to stop for the bus and nearly hit a child.

The bus driver was able to get the vehicle’s license plate number and called it in.

An investigation is underway, officers said.

Vehicles need to stop 20 metres behind school buses with their signals activated and not move again until they’ve been turned off, police said.