Woman charged after school bus, car collide west of London

A 25-year-old woman is facing a charge under the Highway Traffic Act after a crash involving a school bus with students on it.

Middlesex OPP say it was around 3:55 p.m. Thursday when they were called out to Oxbow Drive and Nairn Road in Middlesex Centre, west of London.

When they arrived on scene, officers say they found a black Ford sedan headed east on Oxbow Drive that had failed to stop for traffic on Nairn Road. Police say it entered the intersection and the school bus collided with it.

The OPP says there were 11 students on board the bus at the time of the crash, but there were no injuries. Some of the children were picked up at the scene, others were taken home by another school bus.

The driver of the sedan was also uninjured.

The OPP says as a result of the investigation into the crash, a 25-year-old woman from Middlesex Centre has been charged with one count of failing to yield to traffic on a through highway.