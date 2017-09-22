Traffic
September 22, 2017 6:07 pm

Careless driving charge laid after St. Thomas school bus crashes into hydro pole, parked vehicle

By News Announcer  AM980
St. Thomas Police Service Crest

St. Thomas Police Service Crest

stps.on.ca
A A

Roughly half a dozen elementary school students got a scare when the bus they were on crashed Thursday afternoon in the area of Isabel and Victoria streets.

READ MORE: Three school buses collide in Vaudreuil-Dorion

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

The investigation has revealed the 60-year-old man driving the bus lost control during a turn, hit a hydro pole, and then struck a parked vehicle.

St. Thomas police have charged the bus driver with careless driving but no other information has been released.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bus driver charged
bus driver crash
careless driving st thomas
School bus collision
school bus crash
St. Thomas Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News