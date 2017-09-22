Careless driving charge laid after St. Thomas school bus crashes into hydro pole, parked vehicle
Roughly half a dozen elementary school students got a scare when the bus they were on crashed Thursday afternoon in the area of Isabel and Victoria streets.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.
The investigation has revealed the 60-year-old man driving the bus lost control during a turn, hit a hydro pole, and then struck a parked vehicle.
St. Thomas police have charged the bus driver with careless driving but no other information has been released.
