Police identify Sarnia woman who was killed in crash involving school bus

Elgin OPP have released the identity of the driver killed in a crash along Highbury Avenue Thursday morning between London and St. Thomas.

The crash, involving a sedan and a school bus, happened around 7:15 a.m. No children were on the bus at the time and the driver of the bus suffered only minor injuries.

Police say the woman driving the car has been identified as 37-year-old Del Daley of Sarnia.

OPP technical collision investigators are probing the cause of the crash.

Highbury Avenue between Ferguson Line and Glanworth Drive was closed to all traffic for several hours Thursday, reopening around 2:30 p.m.

Anyone in the area at the time of the collision that has not spoken to police is asked to contact the Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.