Facebook slacktivism: Gas price protest runs on empty

Montreal police were left patrolling empty Costco parking lots early Wednesday morning.

Police were in position at four Costco gas stations in anticipation of a protest organized by a Facebook group, Mouvement contre le prix du gaz.

The group asked drivers to halt and slow down circulation in protest of high and rising gas prices.

Not one protester was in place at any of the four locations including the group’s organizer, Thomas Friders, who did not answer our interview requests.

Nearly 5,000 Facebook users said they were going to protest and another 41,000 said they were interested in the early 6 a.m. event.

Gas prices are at $1.47 per litre on the island of Montreal on average, according to Essence Montreal .