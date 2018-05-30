Consumer
May 30, 2018 11:21 am

Facebook slacktivism: Gas price protest runs on empty

Brayden Haines By Reporter  Global News

'Mouvement contre le prix du gaz' Facebook group cover photo.

A A

Montreal police were left patrolling empty Costco parking lots early Wednesday morning.

Police were in position at four Costco gas stations in anticipation of a protest organized by a Facebook group, Mouvement contre le prix du gaz.

The group asked drivers to halt and slow down circulation in protest of high and rising gas prices.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Gas prices spike in Montreal by double digits  

Not one protester was in place at any of the four locations including the group’s organizer, Thomas Friders, who did not answer our interview requests.

Nearly 5,000 Facebook users said they were going to protest and another 41,000 said they were interested in the early 6 a.m. event.

READ MORE: Vancouver reaches highest gas prices in North American history, expected to keep rising: analyst

Gas prices are at $1.47 per litre on the island of Montreal on average, according to Essence Montreal .

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
block traffic
Costco
facebook protest
gas protest
high gas price
Protest
slacktavisim

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News