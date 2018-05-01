Gas prices spike in Montreal by double digits

Gas prices jumped in Montreal this week — at almost $1.48 per litre.

“Everybody’s just trying to survive,” said Blake Boisvert, a motorist who uses his car for work.

“We’ve got no choice, we just have to fill up.”

Frank Pistilli runs an auto shop in Notre-Dame-de-Grace.

“I’ll be honest with you I just think it’s a big scam,” he said.

“It’s been a cash grab for the longest time.”

I spoke to the owner of an auto shop who told me gas hikes always seem to come on Tuesdays. CAA says that's actually true. Monday or the weekend are the best days to fill up. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/hXnHH8UcLl Story continues below — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 1, 2018

Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) spokesperson Pierre-Olivier Fortin told Global News some price factors are hard to explain.

For example, a percentage of the cost of a litre of gas is the retail margin — the profit the station tacks on at the pump.

Contrary to conventional wisdom, that margin is almost double in Montreal against the provincial average.

“It’s way higher and frankly we don’t understand why,” he said.

“You sell more gasoline than in say, Rouyn-Noranda,” so competition should drive prices down, he added.

The CAA says summertime travel demand in the states is driving up the price in Montreal up and that the price should settle down by the end of the month.