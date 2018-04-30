Bragg Creek gas station celebrates last day open with rock bottom gas prices

Starting at 3 p.m. Monday, there won’t be a better deal to fill up then at the Shell gas station in Bragg Creek, west of Calgary.

“We’re celebrating our last day open by selling gas for 32 cents per litre,” manager John Teghtmeyer said. “We settled on 32 cents because we first started back in 1932.”

READ MORE: Shell brings back 1984 gas prices to celebrate anniversary

With soaring gas prices, there’s sure to be long lineups.

In Vancouver, gas hit a record this weekend, climbing to more than 160.9 cents per litre.

“The 1.619 represents the single largest price point ever paid at any gas station, or any regional gas station across North America in the history of fuel,” Dan McTeague with Gasbuddy.com said.

READ MORE: Vancouver reaches highest gas prices in North American history, expected to keep rising: analyst

He added multiple factors have affected prices, but said blocking the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is not helping the situation.

According to Gasbuddy.com, some gas stations in Calgary have hit 133.9 cents per litre.

READ MORE: Trans Mountain fiasco could worsen pain at the pump for all Canadians this summer

On Monday morning, Teghtmeyer said the lines hadn’t started yet, but he believed the gas wouldn’t last long once prices dropped.

“We have about 6,000 litres left in the tank, so it should last for a couple of hours.”

After more than 85 years in the business, Teghtmeyer said the gas station is being sold to Shell.

Watch below: As gas prices in Metro Vancouver hit record highs, B.C. drivers cross the border to find relief at the pump. Paul Johnson reports.

— With files from Estefania Duran