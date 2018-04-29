Vancouver reaches highest gas prices in North American history, expected to keep rising: analyst

Shock at the pump for some Metro Vancouver drivers, as gas prices broke an all-time record Sunday.

“The 1.619 represents the single largest price point ever paid at any gas station, or any regional gas station across North America in the history of fuel.”

That from Dan McTeague with Gasbuddy.com.

“That beats the all-time record that was established in Los Angeles back in 2008. So now Vancouver has stolen that title and it looks like these high prices are here to stay,” he said.

McTeague said some relief might be on its way, but it will be short lived.

“There’s a likelihood that we could hit 1.65 sometime just after the May long weekend.”

He says multiple factors have affected prices, but says blocking the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is not helping the situation.