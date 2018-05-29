New Brunswick RCMP tow 10 vehicles, issue 130 tickets in traffic blitz

New Brunswick RCMP are celebrating a traffic operation which saw officers hand out 130 tickets and tow 10 vehicles in the region of Chaleur, N.B.

A press release says the Mounties’ goal was to focus on unsafe driving behaviour and criminal activity during the operation.

On May 24 and May 25, officers conducted roughly 19 check stops and issued 138 tickets for not wearing a seatbelt, distracted driving and other offences under the province’s Motor Vehicle Act.

READ MORE: Cape Breton man charged after man struck by ATV

Police say they also seized drugs, contraband tobacco and contraband alcohol as a result of the check stops.

“This is an example of police agencies working together to make the roads and highways in New Brunswick safe for everyone by focusing on driving behaviours that are injuring and killing people as well as criminal activity,” said Corp. Ryan Lewis, a member of the tactical traffic enforcement unit, in a press release.

Police say that seven drivers were arrested during the joint operation, two for driving while prohibited and five for driving while suspended.

One of the prohibited drivers was remanded into custody while the other was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

WATCH: York Regional Police release hockey-themed parody video on distracted driving

The five who were ticketed for driving while suspended were given notices to appear and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Along with the 10 vehicles that were towed, the Mounties say that several tickets were issued for fake inspection stickers.