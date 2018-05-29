Cape Breton man charged after man struck by ATV: police

A man from Reserve Mines, N.S., is set to appear in court on Tuesday in connection with an incident in which a man was hit by an ATV.

Cape Breton Regional Police say that they responded to reports of a collision in the parking lot of Sterling Mall in Glace Bay, N.S., at approximately 3:30 p.m., on Monday.

Witnesses at the scene told officers that a 40-year-old man was struck by an ATV while walking through the parking lot and that the ATV then drove away towards McKeen Street.

The man, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to Glace Bay Hospital by Emergency Health Services for treatment.

Witnesses and the 40-year-old were able to confirm the identity of the driver of the ATV and he was arrested at a home on Dolphin Crescent.

Police say the driver of the vehicle and the pedestrian were known to each other.

Stephen Troy Macdonald, 39, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon and was remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre until his appearance in Sydney Provincial Court on Tuesday.