Man acquitted in Halifax ‘sleepwatcher’ case will not have to obey peace bond in St. John’s

A judge has ruled the man once suspected of being the notorious Halifax “sleepwatcher” will not have to obey a rare peace bond in St. John’s sought by police who fear the convicted burglar will reoffend.

Barry Sinclair was acquitted of charges related to a man who allegedly broke into homes to watch women sleep but was sentenced to five years for a separate break-in.

He moved to St. John’s after serving that sentence, where he has been under intense police surveillance over the last 15 months.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary went to provincial court asking for a peace bond against Sinclair to avoid what police argued is potential for an imminent personal injury offence.

Judge Mike Madden said Sinclair has a lengthy criminal record but has not had a sexual assault conviction since the 1980s.

Madden says Sinclair has also completed sex offender programming and that he can’t find he poses an imminent risk of committing an offence with personal injury.