Ottawa police confirm seized purple, putty-like substance contained heroin, fentanyl

Ottawa police say the purple putty-like substance seized in the city on May 9 contained heroin and fentanyl, as well as other non-controlled substances.

The drug unit received the results of an analysis by Health Canada Monday and it confirmed the presence of the drugs.

Const. Chuck Benoit says this is the first time these drugs have been found in this form in the city.

“This is new in Ottawa,” said Benoit. “We had the information and all agencies talk to each other when it comes to these things. We had it analyzed and confirmed it contained those drugs.”

Ottawa police, Ottawa Public Health and the local overdose prevention and response task force continue to encourage people who use drugs to know the risks associated with the consumption of illicit drugs and to seek assistance from the health and support resources available in Ottawa. Police also said an overdose is considered a medical emergency and 911 should always be called anytime there is a suspected overdose.

For more information on fentanyl, police are advising people to visit the Ottawa public health website. The website includes information on where to get help in Ottawa, tips for parents, local data on overdoses and drug use, and how to prevent overdoses.

Police are also advising that anyone looking for more information on where to access naloxone user’s training programs, call the drug and alcohol helpline at 1-800-565-8603. People can also consult the Ontario poison centre page on opioid overdose management or call 1-800-268-9017.