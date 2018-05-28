Crime
May 28, 2018 10:02 am

Man, 18, detained in attack that left Ottawa librarian dead

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Ottawa police have made an arrest in relation to an attack downtown that left a 59-year-old woman dead.

Lars Hagberg / File / The Canadian Press
A A

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attack on a 59-year-old librarian in downtown Ottawa last Thursday.

Police made the arrest Sunday afternoon and the suspect is set to appear in court Monday morning.

Ottawa police have identified the suspect as 18-year-old Tyler Hikoalok of Cambridge Bay, Nunavut.

The victim, Elisabeth Salm, had been working alone at the Christian Science Reading Room at the time of the attack. The centre is part of a network of publicly accessible spaces for study and prayer administered by the Christian Science church which is headquartered in Boston. She was discovered severely injured at the centre at around 10 a.m. and died in hospital Friday afternoon.

This marks the city’s 13th homicide of the year.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Christian Science Church
Elisabeth Salm
Ottawa crime
Ottawa homicide
Ottawa Murder
Ottawa Police
Tyler Hikoalok

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News