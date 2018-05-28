Man, 18, detained in attack that left Ottawa librarian dead

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attack on a 59-year-old librarian in downtown Ottawa last Thursday.

Police made the arrest Sunday afternoon and the suspect is set to appear in court Monday morning.

Update: One man is in custody in relation to the homicide of Elisabeth Salm on May 24th. He was arrested this afternoon and is expected to appear in court tomorrow morning. More information will be released at that time. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) May 27, 2018

Ottawa police have identified the suspect as 18-year-old Tyler Hikoalok of Cambridge Bay, Nunavut.

The victim, Elisabeth Salm, had been working alone at the Christian Science Reading Room at the time of the attack. The centre is part of a network of publicly accessible spaces for study and prayer administered by the Christian Science church which is headquartered in Boston. She was discovered severely injured at the centre at around 10 a.m. and died in hospital Friday afternoon.

This marks the city’s 13th homicide of the year.