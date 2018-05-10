Ottawa police find ‘purple, putty-like substance’ possibly containing Fentanyl

The Ottawa Police Service Drug Unit is advising Ottawa residents that a purple putty-like substance possibly containing Fentanyl was found in Ottawa Wednesday during the execution of a warrant.

Police have submitted samples to be analyzed through Health Canada to confirm whether or not that it contained controlled substances such as Fentanyl or Fentanyl analogues.

“This is reminder that there is no reliable way for the user or a peer to confirm what drug is actually being ingested,” said Staff Sgt. Rick Carey, Ottawa Police Drug Unit in a release. “Nothing can ensure a person’s safety when they use illegal drugs.”

For more information on Fentanyl, please visit http://www.StopOverdoseOttawa.ca. This web resource also includes information on where to get help in Ottawa, tips for parents, local data on overdoses and drug use, and how to prevent overdoses.

For more information on where to access naloxone user’s training programs, call the Drug and Alcohol Helpline at 1-800-565-8603. You can also consult the Ontario Poison Centre page on Opioid Overdose Management or call 1-800-268-9017.