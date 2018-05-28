Ottawa police search for suspect in South Keys fatal shooting; no arrests made

Ottawa police say they haven’t made any arrests after a fatal shooting Sunday night in Ottawa’s South Keys neighbourhood, which left one man dead and one woman critically injured.

Police spokesperson Const. Chuck Benoit confirmed Monday morning a man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was rushed to hospital with a gunshot wound, he said, where she is now in stable condition.

The Ottawa Police Service confirmed on Twitter Monday morning that the major crimes unit is conducting a homicide investigation. Benoit said investigators are seeking a suspect but are not releasing his name at this time.

Police believe the attack, which occurred at a row house on Patola Private, was targeted and that the suspect poses no danger to the general public.

Benoit said police received the 911 call for service at approximately 7:20 p.m. but would not say how many officers were involved in the operation.

Ottawa police originally tweeted just before 10:30 p.m. that the operation involved a barricaded person and asked residents to remain indoors and avoid the area. They also closed some roads.

Police later clarified there wasn’t, in fact, a person barricaded in the home. Benoit said the original statement from police was based on information they had received about the direction in which the suspect ran.

Police tweeted again shortly before 1 a.m. Monday that they had concluded their operation and gave the all-clear for residents to return home and “resume activities.”

Patola Private is located off Cahill Drive, about four blocks east of the South Keys Shopping Centre.

