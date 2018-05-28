Crime
May 28, 2018 3:11 pm

Richmond RCMP investigating targeted shooting

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

Investigators say the victim is "well-known" to police.

Richmond RCMP are investigating what they call a targeted shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Saunders Road near Garden City Road around 1 a.m. to reports of gunfire, according to an RCMP media release.

They arrived to find a man in his 30s suffering from “an apparent gunshot wound,” and rushed him to hospital, according to police.

Mounties say the victim is “well-known” to police.

The Richmond RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit is now investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-278-1212 or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

