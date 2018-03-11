Richmond RCMP investigating ‘suspicious’ death of man found in Fraser River

RCMP are investigating a “suspicious” death after a man was found in the water off the southern shores of Richmond on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 7000 block of Dyke Road in Steveston just before 8 a.m., where they found a man in his early 70s in the water.

The victim received first aid at the scene and was rushed to hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

The man was a Richmond resident and is not known to police, who wouldn’t comment on the condition the man was found in, or how far into the water he was.

RCMP are now investigating along with the BC Coroners Service.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance for any information regarding this incident,” Cpl. Dennis Hwang with Richmond RCMP said in a statement.

“If someone drove, cycled, or walked in this area and noticed anything around the morning of Mar. 10,” he added, they are asked to call the Serious Crimes Unit at 604-278-1212 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.