Two dead in Richmond following overnight shooting
Richmond RCMP confirm the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in after a double homicide overnight.
Police were called to a home in the 6600-block of Eckersley Road around 2:30 a.m. following a report of gun fire.
Officers found two people dead in the home.
Police say the deaths do not appear to be random.
IHIT says no further details will be provided at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the IHIT Tipline at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
