Regina police arrest 5 people after locating stolen vehicle

The police have charged five people after discovering a stolen vehicle on Regina streets.

Police located a stolen truck in the area of 3rd Avenue and Albert Street on May 25, shortly after 10:30 p.m. Roughly 15 minutes later, members saw the truck stop in the 1400 block of Robinson Street and five people fled on foot.

READ MORE: RPS arrest three Regina men in connection to Regina’s 4th homicide

Three of the occupants, a 32-year-old woman, a 29-year-old woman and a 25-year old man were caught nearby and arrested for the stolen vehicle. The 32-year-old woman allegedly lied to police about her name and about being the subject of existing warrants and was subsequently charged with obstruction.

A canine track led police to the fourth suspect, a 29-year-old man. Police said contact was made by the police dog while he was being arrested. EMS was called to attend to the man, who was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

READ MORE: Possible human remains found in burned Saskatchewan home

Police executed existing warrants for the 29-year-old man in addition to charging him for the stolen vehicle.

Shortly after, the fifth suspect, a 19-year-old man, was apprehended by police. Members searched his backpack he had dropped while fleeing and discovered a machete. The 19-year-old had existing warrants as well, which were all executed, in addition to being charged with the stolen vehicle.

Among the charges Jodi-Lynn Myo, 32, Jeannette Mavis Kakakaway, 29, Warren Robert Alvin Kakakaway, 25, Lance Paquachan, 29, and Derick Bob Alvin Kakakaway, 19 are facing is possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

All five made their first court appearance on May 28 at 9:30 a.m.