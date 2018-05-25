Man found dead on Tsuut’ina Nation identified, cause of death remains unknown
Alberta RCMP have identified the man found dead on the Tsuut’ina Nation earlier this month.
Police say 51-year-old Keith Miles Big Crow was found dead at around 10:30 p.m. on May 6. Cpl. Laurel Scott with RCMP media relations said Friday the man’s body was found outside.
No further details on how he died have been released.
RCMP said in a media release Friday, Big Crow was last seen on the Tsuut’ina Nation on or around May 4.
The RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service continue to investigate the death as suspicious.
Officers hope the public might be able to help them establish a timeline on Big Crow’s whereabouts in the days leading up to his death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service at 403-251-9660. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
