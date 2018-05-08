RCMP, Tsuut’ina Nation police investigate suspicious death

RCMP are investigating a suspicious death on the Tsuut’ina Nation after a body was found on Sunday.

Tsuut’ina police were called at about 10:30 p.m. on May 6 after a body was found, RCMP said.

“The totality of the circumstances of the evidence found at the scene led them to call major crimes for assistance,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Curtis Peters said Tuesday.

The two police forces are working together along with the officer of the Chief Medical Examiner to investigate the death, which has been deemed suspicious.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.