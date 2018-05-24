Ontario PC Party to release details on ‘revelations of anti-Semitism’ involving NDP

The Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario says it will announce “revelations of anti-Semitism” involving the NDP.

In a press release issued by the Ontario PC Party on Thursday afternoon, it said the announcement will be made by party candidates Gila Martow and Todd Smith at a downtown Toronto hotel on Friday morning.

Details surrounding the announcement weren’t released by the party, but it claimed the details are “explosive.”

Global News contacted the Ontario NDP on Thursday evening to ask about the press release. A spokesperson said they aren’t aware of the details and that the party is focusing on getting its message out.

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is scheduled to make an announcement in Scarborough and speak with the media shortly after the scheduled PC announcement.

News of the announcement comes after the Ontario Liberal Party released an audio recording that appears to implicate Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford and Etobicoke Centre PC candidate Kinga Surma in a scheme to pay for PC memberships in 2016.

Ford denied paying for individual memberships during a campaign stop in Tillsonburg on Thursday. He said he wouldn’t take any actions against Surma.

“This happened close to two years ago. It went through an appeals process. The appeal was totally dismissed. We are going to be focused on creating jobs,” he said.

“This is the Liberals, two weeks before an election, trying to change the channel on their mismanagement, scandal and waste.”

— With files from Andrew Russell