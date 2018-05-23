Ontario Liberal Party to release recording of Doug Ford, Etobicoke candidate Kinga Surma

The Ontario Liberal Party says it will be releasing audio of Progressive Conservative Party Leader Doug Ford and Etobicoke Centre PC candidate Kinga Surma that will “implicate” Ford in “another nomination and membership controversy.”

In a press release issued by the Liberals late Wednesday afternoon, it said the tape will be released at the party’s headquarters in downtown Toronto Thursday morning.

Additional details about the recording weren’t released by the Liberals.

Global News contacted Surma’s campaign office and a spokesperson said they “are taking this very seriously.”

According to a biography posted on Surma’s site, she worked for Doug Ford’s brother, former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, during his 2010 mayoral election campaign. Surma subsequently went to work for Rob Ford at city hall.

In the 2014 Toronto election, Surma ran to become the councillor for Ward 5 – Etobicoke—Lakeshore. She came a distant second to Justin Di Ciano. Her biography said she then went to work for Christine Elliott’s 2015 leadership campaign and eventually for former Ontario PC Party Leader Patrick Brown.

In a 2016 statement, Brown congratulated Surma on being nominated as the candidate for Etobicoke Centre.

“A long-time activist within the Polish-Canadian community, and having served as a board member with local organizations like the Stomegate Community Health Centre and Polycultural Immigrant Community Services, Kinga understands the challenges her community faces,” Brown wrote on Nov. 22.

“Through her experience working at all three levels of government and as a tireless conservative activist, I am sure that Kinga will be a strong representative for the residents of Etobicoke Centre.”

Doug Ford was elected leader of the Ontario PC Party during a leadership convention in March. He was acclaimed as the Ontario PC Party candidate in Etobicoke North later that month.

The leadership race was triggered after Patrick Brown stepped down in January amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Ford served as a Toronto city councillor during the 2010-2014 term of office and previously worked in his family’s business, Deco Labels.

— With files from Jamie Mauracher