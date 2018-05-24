Orillia woman facing impaired driving charge after traffic stop in Bracebridge

An Orillia woman is facing an impaired driving charge after she was stopped by police in Bracebridge.

According to police, on Thursday morning, at around 2:20 a.m. a Bracebridge OPP officer became concerned about the driving of a woman on Joseph Street in Port Carling and conducted a traffic stop.

Police say as a result of the traffic stop, 58-year-old Susan Reilly of Orillia was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle by drug.

Police suspended Reilly’s licence for 90 days, and her vehicle was towed and impounded.

Police say she is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge June 26.