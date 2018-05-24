Police seek public’s help in locating missing motorcycle

The Huronia West OPP detachment are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing motorcycle.
According to police, sometime between April 5-28, a motorcycle was stolen by an unknown suspect from a locked storage unit at East End Mini Storage on Highway 93 in Springwater Township.
Police have described the motorcycle as a 2003 Harley Davidson VRA with an Ontario licence plate 5B6R7.
READ MORE: Police looking to return stolen jewelry to rightful owners
Police are asking anyone with information to please contact the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at http://www.crimestopperssdm.com.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.