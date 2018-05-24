Police seek public’s help in locating missing motorcycle

The Huronia West OPP detachment are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing motorcycle.

According to police, sometime between April 5-28, a motorcycle was stolen by an unknown suspect from a locked storage unit at East End Mini Storage on Highway 93 in Springwater Township.

Police have described the motorcycle as a 2003 Harley Davidson VRA with an Ontario licence plate 5B6R7.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at http://www.crimestopperssdm.com.