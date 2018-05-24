Crime
May 24, 2018 10:37 am

Police seek public’s help in locating missing motorcycle

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

OPP are seeking the public's assistance locating a missing motorcycle they believe was taken from a storage unit in Springwater.

Files / Global News
A A

The Huronia West OPP detachment are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing motorcycle.

According to police, sometime between April 5-28, a motorcycle was stolen by an unknown suspect from a locked storage unit at East End Mini Storage on Highway 93 in Springwater Township.

Police have described the motorcycle as a 2003 Harley Davidson VRA with an Ontario licence plate 5B6R7.

READ MORE: Police looking to return stolen jewelry to rightful owners

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at http://www.crimestopperssdm.com.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Huronia West Opp
Motorcycle
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Springwater
Springwater Crime
Springwater Township
Stolen Motorcycle
Theft
Wasaga Beach

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News