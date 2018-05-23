Alexa Emerson pleads guilty to bomb threats, suspicious packages

Alexa Emerson, the woman behind a string of white powder package scares and bomb threats, pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Originally charged with more than 80 counts, Emerson pleaded guilty to a 15-count indictment in Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench.

Her charges included public mischief, uttering death threats and criminal harassment related to numerous incidents.

At one point, emergency personnel’s estimated costs were more than $200,000 for multiple responses to Emerson’s actions.

Court heard how Emerson sent threats to an ex-boyfriend after they broke up in September 2016. She filed a complaint against the man to the RCMP, though the accusations were unfounded, according to an agreed statement of facts.

Several locations were targeted because Emerson’s ex-boyfriends, their families or their friends worked there.

Sometimes, there was no explanation at all.

The Crown said Emerson staged a hoax video as if she had been kidnapped and was being assaulted.

In November 2016, five suspicious packages were delivered to five different locations in Saskatoon. A note warned recipients they contained anthrax – which turned out to be baking powder.

Victims were routinely quarantined and buildings evacuated.

A series of letters were delivered, all leading back to Emerson in an attempt to harass her former boyfriend, the Crown stated.

More charges followed in April 2017 after suspicious packages were delivered to locations in the spring, including her former lawyer’s office and the Saskatoon Cancer Centre.

Patients had treatments delayed or cancelled because the cancer centre was locked down.

Emerson, who also goes by the name of Amanda Totchek, was also charged in May 2017 after six bomb threats at businesses and schools.

