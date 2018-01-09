Crime
January 9, 2018 12:29 pm

Alexa Emerson heading straight to trial

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Crown prosecutors granted direct indictment against Alexa Emerson, accused of white powder package scares and bomb threats in Saskatoon.

Alexa Emerson, who is facing 83 charges in Saskatoon related to white powder package scares and bomb threats, is heading straight to trial.

A direct indictment, which bypasses a preliminary hearing, was granted to Crown prosecutors on Jan. 4.

Crown prosecutors have not said why they sought a direct indictment, but reasons to ask for one include the length of time a preliminary hearing would take or unreasonable costs.

Permission is required from the attorney general or deputy attorney general to grant a direct indictment.

Emerson, who is also known as Amanda Totchek, was initially charged in November 2016 after five suspicious packages were delivered to five different locations in the city.

More charges were laid against her in April 2017 after suspicious packages were delivered to several location in Saskatoon during the spring, including the Saskatoon Cancer Centre and the office of her former lawyer.

She was then charged in May 2017 after six bomb threats were made to businesses and schools the previous month.

None of the allegations have been proven in court and Emerson has maintained her innocence.

A trial date has not been set.

