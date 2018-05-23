Saskatoon man fined for trafficking wild game meat on social media

A Saskatoon man who was warned several times that it was illegal to buy wild game meat in the province has been fined.

Conservation officers issued warnings against Danial Mitchell, 41, after he made a Facebook posting on Saskatoon Buy and Sell in April 2017 looking to buy wild game meat.

READ MORE: 8 fined over $11K for illegal fish and wildlife marketing

He was charged after failing to heed warnings that it is illegal to buy, trade, barter or sell wild meat in Saskatchewan.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to trafficking in wildlife and unlawful possession of wildlife and was fined $3,380. He is also suspended for five years from purchasing a hunting licence.

Ministry of Environment officials said social media has become a tool for the trafficking of wildlife and fish and a number of people have been warned and charged.