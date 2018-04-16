2 Melfort, Sask. men fined over $10K for deer hunting violations

Two Saskatchewan hunters have been fined for using the same deer tags for a second hunt.

Ministry of Environment officials said the two Melfort men each shot a deer in early November 2017 and properly tagged them.

The two men then shot two more deer later the same month and used the same tags from the previous hunt.

Conservation officers said the discovery was made during an inspection of a meat processor.

The officers said when the meat processor asked for the missing tags, the two men stated they had forgot them and would bring them in the next day.

According to officials, they contacted two people that evening and had them buy white-tailed deer tags, which they took to the meat processor the next day and attached to the deer.

Conservation officers determined all four deer had been shot by the two men and charged them with unlawful hunting and the unlawful possession of white-trailed deer.

Nathan Cherkowski and Wyatt Martin, both 21, recently pleaded guilty to the charges in Humboldt provincial court.

Cherkowski was fined $5,600 and Martin fined $4,900. Both also received one-year hunting and trapping suspensions.

Two other Melfort residents pleaded guilty to allowing a licence to be used by another person.

They were fined $500 and received one-year hunting and trapping suspensions.