Saskatchewan strengthening animal protection laws

An animal protection group is pleased with proposed amendments to Saskatchewan’s Animal Protection Act.

The government said the changes will include broadening the definition of distress, give animal protection officers the ability to issue corrective action orders and expand the locations they can inspect to include boarding kennels.

Kaley Pugh, the executive director of Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan, said the amendments will also make it possible to investigate outside of normal hunting and trapping procedures.

“The humane treatment of animals in Saskatchewan is our priority and the suggested legislative updates support our mission to provide effective animal welfare education and enforcement,” Pugh said in a statement.

The proposed amendments would also require veterinarians to report suspected animal neglect or abuse to animal protection agencies.

Dr. Lesley Sawa, president of the Saskatchewan Veterinary Medical Association (SVMA), said updating the act will go a long way to ensure the health and welfare of animals in the province.

“The SVMA requested provisions for mandatory veterinary reporting of animal neglect and abuse and we are pleased to see that included,” Sawa said in a press release.

Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart said the amendments ensure the province’s legislation is up-to-date and consistent with other jurisdictions.