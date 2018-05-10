Sask. officials urge caution around predatory animals

People in Saskatchewan are being cautioned about bears and other predators this spring.

Many predatory animals – including black bears and cougars – frequently move around during the spring to look for food and establish new territory.

While this is normal behaviour for wildlife, it can cause challenges for people.

Officials with Saskatchewan’s Environment Ministry said precautions should be taken when at parks or campgrounds where there is a higher risk of encountering a predator.

They said anyone encountering a bear, cougar or other predatory animal should keep their distance and to not scare the animal away. In most cases, the animal will move on.

In the event an animal attacks, fight off the attack. In no circumstances should people play dead.

Steps can be taken to reduce the possibility of encounters. Garbage and pet food should not be left outside and barbecue grills should be properly cleaned after each use.

More tips are in the document at the end of this story.

Anyone who sees a predatory animal in their community, or has an aggressive encounter with one, should contact their nearest Environment Ministry office or the TIP line at 1-800-667-7561.