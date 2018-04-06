Cougar captured on wildlife detection camera; runs off as truck approaches

A Drive BC camera that detects wildlife on a high-collision highway may have prevented a cougar from being hit by a vehicle.

The cameras were set up on Highway 3 in the East Kootenays.

They can detect large animals and trigger a warning to approaching drivers to slow down.

READ MORE: New detection system aims to reduce roadkill on B.C. Highways

The images show the cougar sitting on the road for several minutes and then running away just before a truck comes into view.

Watch the video here.