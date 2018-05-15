8 fined over $11K for illegal fish and wildlife marketing

Tips from the public helped Saskatchewan conservation officers and the Ministry of Environment’s special investigation unit with an undercover operation into the illegal marketing of fish and wildlife, resulting in over $11,000 in fines.

The two-year investigation started in 2015 from a call to the Turn in Poachers line of people illegally selling fish and wildlife in the La Ronge area.

Three separate operations were carried out during the investigation, leading to eight people being charged, warnings of non-compliance, and a search of a home.

Jordan Charles, 34, was fined a total of $3,000 in August 2017 for illegally marketing fish on numerous occasions, was given a three-year probation and is under conditions when angling.

He is also required to make six school presentations during his probation outlining the importance of conservation, protecting the environment and traditional harvesting practices.

Daniel Ratt, 70, and Nora Charles, 56, both pleaded guilty in September 2017 to illegally marketing fish on multiple occasions and trafficking wildlife. Ratt was fined $1,510 and Charles $2,700. Both received five-year suspensions for purchasing a commercial fishing licence.

Jack Bell, 62, pleaded guilty on May 8 to one count of fish trafficking and one count of aiding and abetting fishing during closed times and was fined $500.

Four other people from La Ronge voluntarily paid fines totalling $3,400. They are also suspended for one year from purchasing an angling licence.