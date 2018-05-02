Canada
May 2, 2018 12:18 pm

Unlawful hunting conviction overturned for Indigenous man

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A file photo of a bull moose. The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has overturned an unlawful hunting conviction against an Indigenous man.

File Photo
A A

A Manitoba hunter who was found guilty of unlawful hunting on private land in Saskatchewan had his conviction overturned by the Court of Appeal.

Kristjan Pierone, a Treaty 5 First Nations man, was charged after shooting a bull moose in a slough near Swift Current in September 2015.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan’s new and improved 2018 Big Game Draw opens online May 1


Story continues below

Pierone had not been given consent to hunt on the land, which is Treaty 4 territory, and argued no signs were posted and it appeared the land had not been cultivated in years.

A prosecutor argued Pierone did not have a right to hunt on Treaty 4 land.

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal said in an April 27 ruling the Crown had failed to prove the land was in use, or incompatible for hunting.

READ MORE: 2 Melfort, Sask. men fined over $10K for deer hunting violations

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) said the ruling affirms their inherent rights to hunt.

“This decision affirms that the First Nations have a prior right of access to the wildlife of the province as part of our inherent and treaty rights,” FSIN vice-chief Heather Bear said in a statement.

“This is an important issue and we will follow up with Minister of Environment.”

With files from The Canadian Press

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations
Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Hunting Rights
FSIN
FSIN Hunting Rights
Indigenous Hunting Rights
Saskatchewan Unlawful Hunting
Unlawful Hhunting
Unlawful Hunting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News