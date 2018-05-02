Unlawful hunting conviction overturned for Indigenous man
A Manitoba hunter who was found guilty of unlawful hunting on private land in Saskatchewan had his conviction overturned by the Court of Appeal.
Kristjan Pierone, a Treaty 5 First Nations man, was charged after shooting a bull moose in a slough near Swift Current in September 2015.
READ MORE: Saskatchewan’s new and improved 2018 Big Game Draw opens online May 1
Pierone had not been given consent to hunt on the land, which is Treaty 4 territory, and argued no signs were posted and it appeared the land had not been cultivated in years.
A prosecutor argued Pierone did not have a right to hunt on Treaty 4 land.
The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal said in an April 27 ruling the Crown had failed to prove the land was in use, or incompatible for hunting.
READ MORE: 2 Melfort, Sask. men fined over $10K for deer hunting violations
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) said the ruling affirms their inherent rights to hunt.
“This decision affirms that the First Nations have a prior right of access to the wildlife of the province as part of our inherent and treaty rights,” FSIN vice-chief Heather Bear said in a statement.
“This is an important issue and we will follow up with Minister of Environment.”
–With files from The Canadian Press
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.