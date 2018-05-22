Drunk driver on rims passes police cruiser before crashing: OPP

Wellington County OPP did not have any trouble spotting an alleged drunk driver near Guelph over the weekend.

Police said an officer had pulled over a driver on Wellington Road 124 near Guelph Lake at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday when a grey sedan sped past the marked cruiser “running on the rims and littering the highway with car parts.”

“Police disengaged from the traffic stop and followed the debris down the highway, locating the vehicle in a nearby ditch,” OPP said in a news release on Tuesday.

The driver, who was the only one in the car, was not hurt in the crash.

A 29-year-old man from Erin was charged with a number of offences, his licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

“Not all impaired drivers are so easily detected. If you suspect someone is driving while their ability is impaired, either by drug or alcohol, please call 911,” police said.