Teen charged after Jasper Place High School student critically injured in stabbing

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A teenager has been charged in a stabbing that put a west Edmonton high school into lockdown and sent a student to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The school stabbing happened last Friday during the lunch hour at Jasper Place High School near 89 Avenue and 163 Street.

The Edmonton Police Service on Monday released more details about what happened.

EPS said a 16-year-old boy confronted another 16-year-old boy over an argument that had occurred earlier in the day.

The second boy reportedly attempted to walk away from the conversation when he was stabbed, police said.

Multiple people at the school told Global News they heard someone was stabbed in the “square,” which, according to a student, is a gathering area inside.

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Police said several other teens attempted to restrain the attacker; however, police said he broke free and fled the high school.

JP, along with neighbouring schools in the Meadowlark area, including St. Francis Xavier Catholic High School next door, were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

View image in full screen A hallway blocked off as police investigate an incident at Jasper Place High School in west Edmonton on April 10, 2026. Supplied

Meanwhile, EPS said a school resource officer (SRO) immediately arrived on scene and helped school staff with life-saving measures.

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EMS treated and took the victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He has since been released and is recovering at home, EPS said on Monday.

“We are grateful for the immediate life-saving actions of school staff and our SRO, as well as the rapid response of our frontline patrol members and school partners,” said Staff Sgt. Derek Onysko with the EPS youth integrated services section.

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“Thanks to their fast and unified actions, a dangerous situation was handled quickly and with care and school and community safety were swiftly restored.”

1:51 Student in hospital after reported stabbing at Jasper Place High School

EPS said officers searched the Meadowlark area surrounding the school and quickly found and arrested the suspect teen.

The 16-year-old has since been charged with offences of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and criminal harassment.

He can not be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Classes resumed at Jasper Place on Monday, where the Edmonton Public School Board brought in extra supports.

“The division takes incidents like this very seriously and the safety of students and staff is our top priority,” said a statement from EPSB media relations.

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EPSB said its critical incident support services (CISS) team was made available at the school.

“The team is made up of trained professionals who provide counseling and support to schools in the aftermath of situations that affect the school community.”

The CISS team may remain in place for a few days, the division added.