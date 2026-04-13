‘My 600-lb Life’ star Dolly Martinez dead at 30

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Dolly Martinez, who appeared in the 10th season of My 600-lb Life, has died at the age of 30.

Martinez’s sister, Lindsey Cooper, released a statement about her death on Facebook, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my beautiful sister, Dolly.”

“Dolly had the brightest personality she could light up any room with her laughter, her kindness, and her loving spirit. She had a way of making everyone feel special, and her warmth will stay with us forever. While our hearts are broken here, I find comfort in knowing she is now reunited with our dad in heaven. I can only imagine the joy of the reunion,” Cooper wrote on Saturday.

“Rest peacefully, Dolly. You will always be loved, always be missed, and never forgotten.”

In an earlier post, Cooper shared that Martinez was “in the hospital and is fighting for her life.”

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She asked for “prayers and privacy as we as a family navigate through this hard time.”

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Martinez appeared on My 600-lb Life — a series that follows the medical journeys of people who weigh more than 600 pounds as they attempt to lose weight and potentially undergo gastric bypass surgery — in 2022, when she was 25.

At the beginning of Martinez’s episode, she weighed 593 pounds and relied on supplemental oxygen. During her time on the series, she lost 40 pounds but was not approved for a weight-loss procedure after meeting with the show’s doctor, Younan Nowzaradan.

Martinez is the latest star of the series who has died following their appearance on the show.

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In 2019, Sean Milliken, another person whose life was documented on the show, died at the age of 29.

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The network released a statement saying it was “saddened to share that Sean Milliken has passed away.”

The statement read: “Viewers first met Sean in 2016 on My 600-lb Life when he weighed over 900-lbs. Over the course of his weight loss journey, he victoriously lost over 400-lbs. TLC viewers caught up with Sean this past summer and learned that despite the loss of his mother, he was still continuing in his quest to live a healthier and happier life. TLC expresses its deepest sympathies to Sean’s friends and family at this difficult time.”

Milliken’s father announced his son’s death on Facebook. He wrote that he died of an infection.

“Sean was admitted into the hospital a couple days prior, because of an infection, Sunday he was having problems with his breathing, they were able to resuscitate him and a short time later his heart stopped.”

Milliken first appeared on the TLC show during Season 4, Episode 12 of the show, which aired in 2016. He filmed again for a “Where Are They Now” special.