Regina man’s death being investigated as homicide: police

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The death of a 36-year-old Regina man early Monday morning is now considered a homicide, police said.

The victim has been identified as Myles Anderson, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service.

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Officers were initially responding to a report of an injured man at the 3100 block of 5th Avenue around 1:15 a.m., the police’s news release said, however, emergency medical services declared the man dead upon their arrival.

Following EMS’s declaration, the area was secured for investigators from various departments within the Regina Police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

As their work continues, police are seeking surveillance footage from the areas of 3rd Avenue to 6th Avenue, as well as Athol Street to Robinson Street. The service is also urging anyone with information to contact them or anonymously send a tip to Crime Stoppers.