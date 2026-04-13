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Crime

Regina man’s death being investigated as homicide: police

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted April 13, 2026 5:58 pm
1 min read
The Regina Police Service responded to a call of an injured man around 1:15 on Monday morning, his death is now being investigated as a homicide. View image in full screen
A 36-year-old Regina man was declared dead early Monday morning. His death is now considered a homicide by the city’s police force. Heywood Yu / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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The death of a 36-year-old Regina man early Monday morning is now considered a homicide, police said.

The victim has been identified as Myles Anderson, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service.

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Officers were initially responding to a report of an injured man at the 3100 block of 5th Avenue around 1:15 a.m., the police’s news release said, however, emergency medical services declared the man dead upon their arrival.

Following EMS’s declaration, the area was secured for investigators from various departments within the Regina Police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

As their work continues, police are seeking surveillance footage from the areas of 3rd Avenue to 6th Avenue, as well as Athol Street to Robinson Street. The service is also urging anyone with information to contact them or anonymously send a tip to Crime Stoppers.

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