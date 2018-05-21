Pedestrian struck in Guelph in alleged impaired driving incident

A 26-year-old Guelph man has suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Guelph on Sunday night.

Guelph Police say they were called to the scene in the Elizabeth Street and Duke Street area of the city around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday after the pedestrian was allegedly struck by an impaired driver.

READ MORE: Tow truck driver arrested in Guelph hit-and-run

The victim was originally taken to Guelph General Hospital with injuries but has since been transported to a hospital in Hamilton.

There is currently no word on the status of his injuries.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old man behind the wheel of the vehicle faces multiple charges. He is said to be from Georgetown.

READ MORE: Guelph police seize $13K in drugs, man arrested

Police say he’ll appear in court to answer charges of Impaired Driving causing Bodily Harm, Dangerous driving causing bodily harm, Care and Control Over 80mgs and several Highway Traffic Act offences.