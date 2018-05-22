City’s urban planning committee looking at cannabis lottery system

On Tuesday, the city’s urban planning committee will consider a two-stage lottery system for cannabis permits.

City councillors have been asked to consider approving a cannabis bylaw proposal that would use a lottery-type scheme to decide who gets a development permit to sell marijuana once its recreational use becomes legal in Canada.

The two-stage process would have applicants submit an Expression of Interest, which would then be used in a random selection process to pre-determine and pre-schedule the order which applicants can submit their application package for review.

Development permit applications are currently accepted and reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

City administrators argue a lottery-type system for licenses would make decision-making more impartial.

The proposed bylaw has been opposed by some potential recreational pot retailers.

Nathan Mison, vice-president of government and stakeholder relations with Fire & Flower, said the lottery system proposal provides too much uncertainty for potential cannabis retailers.

Mison said he doesn’t like that retailers, like Fire & Flower, which have already gone through an approval process through the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC), aren’t given any advantage over license applicants who haven’t gone through the AGLC first.

He said the process is unfair to “those who have put money forward, who are paying leases, who are paying out of their savings.”

The AGLC decides whom to approve for the provincial operating licenses, but the City of Edmonton gives out development permits and business licenses.

Among other elements of the proposed cannabis plan are for there to be 200 metres between a cannabis store and a school or public library, 100 metres between a cannabis store and a park, recreation centre, or provincial health-care facility and 200 metres between cannabis stores.

With files from Phil Heidenreich

