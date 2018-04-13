Edmonton conferences aims to teach you everything about marijuana legalization

A two-day conference in Edmonton is intended to educate people on the opportunities that will come with the legalization of marijuana.

#CannabisCon is happening at the Shaw Convention Centre Friday and Saturday.

Organizers say the forum targets the needs of Canadians as the marijuana legalization date draws closer.

The conference will include seminars about business opportunities in Alberta through the legalization of cannabis. There will also be information sessions about the retail sector, cannabis in the workplace, the legislative landscape and how to best invest in cannabis.

Representatives from all three levels of government will be on hand to discuss what marijuana legalization will mean for the government.

“We are focused on providing people with cannabis education and opportunities that can affect their lives in meaningful ways,” special event manager David Evans said. “We want to have a robust conversation about how impending legalization will impact all of us.”

The Edmonton Chamber of Commerce will also host a panel showcasing some of the industry’s top executives who will discuss the changing marijuana landscape.

Additionally, there will be free sessions held to answer questions about public safety and harm reduction.

Recreational marijuana in Canada is scheduled to be legalized in July.

Watch Below: Aurora Cannabis CCO Cam Battley joins Vinesh Pratap in studio to talk about the Edmonton facility and the upcoming legalization of marijuana.