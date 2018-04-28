Edmonton committee to debate permit, licensing fees for recreational pot shops

A city report heading to next week’s Urban Planning Committee recommends the permit and licensing fees for cannabis stores should cost applicants $8,100.

City staff have calculated what they think is a suitable charge for cannabis sales in Edmonton once marijuana is legal later this year. The $8,100 cost is split up into a $5,600 development permit fee and and a $2,500 business licensing fee.

The report states the proposed fees are meant to recoup some of the costs associated with the sale and consumption of cannabis, such as bylaw enforcement.

READ MORE: Cost of cannabis: How will Edmonton pay for enforcement?

“The calculation for the recommended fees includes personnel, overhead, and other associated costs for preparing for the legalization of cannabis as it relates to the application, permitting, and licensing process,” the report reads.

“It does not include other costs such as plan reviews and inspections by Fire Rescue Services, bylaw enforcement or policing.”

The report states that had they tried to get “full cost recovery” that would have been seen as not being business friendly and would have hindered “the development of a legitimate market.”

READ MORE: Sale of recreation marijuana in Canada delayed until August

Had the city done that, it would have cost nearly $150,000.

The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) started accepting applications for retail cannabis stores on March 6. As of April 20, the commission had received 452 applications for stores across Alberta.

READ MORE: 452 applications received so far for Alberta cannabis retail stores

There is no cap on the total number of retail licenses, but no one person can hold more than 15 per cent of retail cannabis licences in the province.

The approval process includes background checks, an interview and a financial analysis. Municipal approval is also required.

READ MORE: Alberta outlines rules for retail marijuana sales

The report will be debated at the city’s Urban Planning Committee on Tuesday. Due to the timeline, the city report said the proposed fees have not been subject to “broad public engagement.”

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Canada’s bill to legalize marijuana