452 applications received so far for Alberta cannabis retail stores

The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) has received 452 applications so far for retail cannabis stores across the province. That’s a jump of 365 since the end of March.

Pending applications are posted online for 21 days to allow the public to file objections.

Since March 6, about 190 pending applications have been posted. The other 250 applications have either been rejected or are still going through the approval process.

The AGLC started accepting applications on March 6 for Albertans interested in selling cannabis when it is legalized later this year.

On March 28, the AGLC had received 87 applications.

There is no cap on the total number of retail licences, but no one person can hold more than 15 per cent of retail cannabis licenses in the province.

The approval process includes background checks, an interview and a financial analysis. Municipal approval is also required.

A non-refundable fee of $400 is required, along with a $700 annual licensing fee and a $3,000 due diligence deposit.